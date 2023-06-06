MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Brinks employee was caught on camera stealing more than $600,000 from a business, according to Memphis Police.
According to her affidavit, Makayla Small was working as a cash processor for the security company on Old Getwell Road when she stole the money.
On Sept. 6, 2022, another Brinks employee filed a police report for missing funds.
While investigating deposit shortages, the employee found that a woman, later identified as Small, stole money from the business, records show.
Between June and August of last year, Small was seen on surveillance taking and hiding away money, while counting deposits, court records show.
An employee confronted Small, who admitted to stealing money, records show.
The theft totaled $640,211.
On Aug. 31, 2022, Small returned $30,200 to Brinks Inc., police said.
Brinks Inc. suffered a total loss of $610,011.
Makayla Small was arrested and charged with theft of property greater than $250,000.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Man shot with rifle in own Berclair front yard after argument over parking spot, neighbors say
- ‘I couldn’t function’: Crooks with ties to Nigeria steal Memphis woman’s $77K house payment
- NLE Choppa's mom speaks after officials say rapper's 'Dream Court' destroyed by fireworks
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives