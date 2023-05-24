MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Employees went into work, and saw multiple shell casings on the ground, according to Memphis Police.
On May 21, a manager and security at Owens Corning on Corrine Avenue, reported to MPD that the front glass was riddled with gunshots.
The estimated damage was around $8,000.
During investigations, an unknown person texted an Owens Corning employee on May 8.
The text warned that no one was safe in the factory, and they should wear bullet-resistant vests, court records showed.
Earlier on May 21, surveillance footage captured a man, Godswill Nogozi, walk up to the business and fire multiple shots, before running away on foot.
It was later reported that Nogozi was a former employee, and was terminated on May 3, police said.
Godswill Nogozi was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment, aggravated assault, and vandalism $2,500 - $10,000.
