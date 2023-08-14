MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Former Memphis Grizzlies head coach Hubie Brown will be inducted into the Memphis Sports Hall of Fame, along with Olympian Gold Medalist Sheila Echols-Gross and former Memphis Redbirds president Allie Prescott III.
Also selected are Elma Roane, who started the University of Memphis women's athletic program, former Lady Tiger basketball star Tamika Whitmore, U of M soccer coach Richard Mulrooney and longtime sports announcer and tv sports director Jack Eaton.
The induction ceremony will be held Oct. 10 at AutoZone Park, officials with The Memphis Sports Experience & Hall of Fame announced Aug. 14.
Prescott, baseball pitcher and former Redbirds President and CEO who guided the team into AutoZone Park, joins Olympic Gold Medalist Sheila Echols-Gross, a sprinter and long jumper who won an Olympic gold medal in the 4 by 100 relay at the 1988 Games in Seoul and Hubie Brown, the first head coach to lead the Grizzlies to a playoff appearance.
"It is truly an honor to be recognized by the Memphis Sports Experience & Hall of Fame. This city has had a tremendous impact on my life, and I am grateful for the support of this community," Prescott said.
Prior inductees to the Memphis Sports Experience & Hall of Fame include: Isaac Bruce, Bill Dance, Larry Finch, Penny Hardaway, Michael Heisley, Jerry “The King” Lawler, Tim McCarver, Nikki McCray-Penson, Cindy Parlow-Cone, Elliot Perry, Dr. Rochelle Stevens, DeAngelo Williams and more.
Attendees can purchase individual tickets for $75 or reserve a table for ten people for $750, both of which grant access to inductees and seating for the ceremony.
The 2023 class of inductees was selected by an 18-member MSHOF Advisory Committee made up of award-winning sports journalists, professional and amateur sports industry executives, and community leaders.
Information on how to purchase tickets, can be found here.
