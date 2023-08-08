MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Tony Allen, a staple of the Memphis Grizzlies' "Grit-N-Grind" era, will be sentenced in court today, Aug. 8.
Allen pled guilty to conspiracy to commit health care fraud and wire fraud, according to the Department of Justice.
The plea came back on April 5, 2023, nearly 19 months after Allen was named along 17 other ex-NBA players of defrauding the league's health and welfare benefit plan out of about $4 million.
Nineteen people in total were accused of the fraud and investigators said that group saw about $2.5 million in fraudulent proceeds.
