WATCH: Former Grizzly to be sentenced today for conspiracy to commit health care fraud

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Tony Allen, a staple of the Memphis Grizzlies' "Grit-N-Grind" era, will be sentenced in court today, Aug. 8.

Allen pled guilty to conspiracy to commit health care fraud and wire fraud, according to the Department of Justice. 

The plea came back on April 5, 2023, nearly 19 months after Allen was named along 17 other ex-NBA players of defrauding the league's health and welfare benefit plan out of about $4 million. 

Nineteen people in total were accused of the fraud and investigators said that group saw about $2.5 million in fraudulent proceeds. 

According to the indictment, between 2017 and 2020 the ex-players submitted false and fraudulent claims to get reimbursed for medical and dental expenses that were never actually incurred. 
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

         
         

        Tags

        More News