JACKSON, Tenn. - A man is behind bars after he was wanted in Haywood County for rape, and other sexual-related charges, the U.S. Marshall Service reported.
Richard Nash, 24, was found in Jackson, Tennessee by the U.S. Marshals.
The charges he was wanted for stemmed from his time as former assistant athletic Haywood County Schools coach, the U.S. Marshals said.
He was charged with statutory rape by authority figure, sexual battery, and sexual exploitation of minor.
