WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. - Former clerk for Marion District Court was arrested on nine charges, according to the Arkansas State Police Department.
On Monday July 24, 32-year-old, Megan Maxwell Goudy was charged with theft and forgery, police said.
Goudy was charged on eight counts of forgery and one count of theft of property, police said.
She is alleged to have misappropriated over $320,000 in court fines between 2019 and 2022, police said.
The Marion District Court have no further comment on the issue, police said.
