MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A former Memphis basketball star died Thursday morning after being hit by a car in Raleigh, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

MPD said the deadly crash happened around 1:30 a.m. at the intersection of Coleman Road and Raleigh Lagrange Road.

Danielle Ballard, 29, was struck by a car and taken to Regional One Hospital in critical-condition but died at the hospital, Memphis Police told FOX13.

MPD said the driver of that car did stay on the scene but have not announced any criminal charges at this time.

The Memphis native shined on the court of Central High School before graduating in 2012 and going on to play basketball for LSU.

During three seasons with LSU, Ballard averaged 12.1 points per game.

She won a laundry list of awards a nd honors while in college, including being named 2014-15 All-SEC First Team by coaches and All-SEC Second Team by the Associated Press.

That year she was also named to the coaches All-SEC Defensive Team and was named LSU's 2014-15 Most Valuable Player. Ballard was also named to the SEC All-Freshman Team in 2013.

She finished her junior season with LSU, her last with the team, with 500 career rebounds and just 23 points shy of 1,000 career points.