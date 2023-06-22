MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two former Memphis Police officers are wanting separate murder trials from the other three former officers.
As of now, the charges against all five are one single court case, but Tadarrious Bean and Justin Smith are wanting to change that.
Both Bean and Smith are arguing that evidence that are used in the one single court case against some of the defendants does not apply to them and that they should be tried separately.
All five of the officers are scheduled to be back in court on June 23 on the felon charges related to Tyre Nichols death in January that was captured on police video.
According to documents, there is more evidence that could be released soon, but prosecutors and defense attorneys are deciding on what should be released to the public and what should remain sealed until the jury sees it.
FOX13 will be in court tomorrow. Check back to this story for live updates.
