MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Trey Draper, a former Memphis Tigers basketball player, was scheduled to hold a book signing Wednesday.
The Winning Language is a book that offers practical insights for successful leaders by developing effective language and communication methods.
The book will also emphasize the power of positive, engaging and persuasive words.
The book signing will be on from 5-8 p.m. June 28 at the Memphis Listening Lab.
It is located at 1350 Concourse Avenue.
