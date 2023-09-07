MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A former member of the University of Memphis Women's Basketball team has been found guilty of assault after slapping a member of the Bowling Green team after a game last season.

Jamirah Shutes played her last game for the Lady Tigers when Memphis lost to Bowling Green in the Sweet 16 round of the Women's National Invitational Tournament in March of 2023.

When both teams lined up to shake hands after the game, Shutes could be seen exchanging words with a Bowling Green player and then knocking the other woman to the floor.

A police reported stated that Shutes hit the other player "with a closed fist" resulting in some swelling to the other woman's right eye.

Shutes originally pled not guilty to the assault charges but changed her plea to no contest on September 1.

An Ohio judge then found Shutes guilty of assault, resulting in a misdemeanor charge for the former Tiger.