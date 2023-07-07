COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. - One of the greatest women's basketball players to ever dribble in the Mid-South has died at the age of 51.
Nikki McCray-Penson left Collierville High School with four state records by the time she graduated in 1990. She carried her "All-American" honors with her to the University of Tennessee and won the honor again on the collegiate level, as well as SEC Player of the Year in her junior and senior seasons.
We are saddened to hear of the passing of Nikki McCray-Penson. The former @CHSDragons and @LadyVol_Hoops star was inducted into the National High School Hall of Fame in 2015. She set 4 state records by the time she finished her high school career, all of which still stand today. pic.twitter.com/myOpXk9TVR— TSSAA (@TSSAA) July 7, 2023
McCray-Penson helped lead the Lady Vols to 122 wins and 11 losses during her four years on the University of Tennessee campus, a stretch that saw the team reach the Final Four in 1995 under legendary coach Pat Summitt.
After her college days, McCray-Penson played professionally for 11 seasons, spending two years in the ABL and nine years in the WNBA.
She was inducted into the WMBA Hall-of-Fame in 2012 and helped lead the USA to Olympic gold medals in 1996 and 2000.
McCray-Penson was also inducted into the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame in 2001 when she was named Female Professional Athlete of the Year.
We are saddened by the news of Nikki McCray-Penson’s passing. A star under Pat Summitt at Tennessee and played 10 years professionally before becoming entering coaching. A 3 time WNBA All Star and 2 time Olympic Gold Medalist. pic.twitter.com/LrBBuYTMj3— Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame (@theTSHF) July 7, 2023
She kept her heart on the court once her playing days were over, going on to be the head coach of Old Dominion and Mississippi State. She was serving as an assistant coach at Rutgers at the time of her death in July of 2023.
Her former player, Rickea Jackson, took to Twitter to express her heartbreak after hearing of her coach's death.
"My heart is so heavy," Jackson wrote. "One of the most beautiful souls I've ever met. The one who genuinely went out of their way to understand me when I was so misunderstood. The one who was always there. You fought so long and hard and I am so grateful to have known you. I love you. Rest easy."
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Body recovered from lake during search for missing 3-year-old, SCSO says
- Germantown neighborhood bracing for flooding as more heavy rain in forecast
- City seeks to dismiss Tyre Nichols' lawsuit, cites 'five rogue police officers' in death
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives