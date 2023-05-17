MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A former Memphis Police lieutenant pleaded guilty to raping a 15-year-old girl, his attorney confirmed Wednesday.
Jeffrey Jones was 52 years old when he was indicted in 2019 on felony charges of rape and sexual battery by an authority figure, records show.
His attorney said that Jones pleaded guilty to statutory rape, a lesser charge.
According to the Shelby County District Attorney's office at the time, Jones sexually assaulted the girl in a home in Arlington at some point between December 2018 and May 2019. The girl was reportedly the daughter of an acquaintance.
At the time, he was employed with Memphis Police after having joined the department in September 1997, records show.
Jones was fired following his indictment in November 2019, records show.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 2 students dead, another hospitalized after possible drug overdoses at Fayette-Ware High, officials say
- Proposed gun ordinances by Memphis City Council could contradict state laws
- YouTube sends gun videos to 9-year-olds: ‘It’s not the kids. It’s the algorithms,’ study finds
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives