MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A former Memphis Police lieutenant who pleaded guilty to raping a 15-year-old girl was not sentenced to jail, his attorney confirmed Monday.
Jeffrey Jones was 52 years old when he was indicted in 2019 on felony charges of rape and sexual battery by an authority figure, records show.
His attorney said Monday that Jones was placed on diversion probation.
"Assuming he complies with the terms and conditions of probation," the attorney wrote in an email, "he will not have to serve any jail time."
The attorney told FOX13 last month that Jones had pleaded guilty to statutory rape, a lesser charge.
According to the Shelby County District Attorney's office at the time, Jones sexually assaulted the girl in a home in Arlington at some point between December 2018 and May 2019. The girl was reportedly the daughter of an acquaintance.
Jones was fired following his indictment in November 2019, records show.
