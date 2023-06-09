MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A former Memphis Police officer accused of kidnapping and killing a man while on duty is out of jail on bond on Friday night.
Patric Ferguson posted the $400,000 bond and was released, according to jail records.
In 2021, Robert Lee Howard was reported missing by his girlfriend.
The Shelby County District Attorney's Office said Ferguson admitted to abducting Howard at gunpoint, forcing him into his patrol car and killing him before dumping his body.
Ferguson is charged with first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse.
He's still awaiting trail.
