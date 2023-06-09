WATCH: Former MPD officer accused of killing man while on duty out of jail, records show

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A former Memphis Police officer accused of kidnapping and killing a man while on duty is out of jail on bond on Friday night.

Patric Ferguson posted the $400,000 bond and was released, according to jail records.

Memphis police officer arrested after kidnapping, murdering man while on duty, police say

The Memphis Police Department said Officer Patric Ferguson held Robert Howard at gunpoint Tuesday and put him in the back of his patrol car before fatally shooting him.

In 2021, Robert Lee Howard was reported missing by his girlfriend.

The Shelby County District Attorney's Office said Ferguson admitted to abducting Howard at gunpoint, forcing him into his patrol car and killing him before dumping his body.

Ferguson is charged with first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse.

He's still awaiting trail.

