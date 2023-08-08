MEMPHIS, Tenn. - An ex-Memphis Police officer accused in a crash that killed a 19-year-old has been sentenced to one year in prison, records show.
Antonio Marshall's prison sentence will be followed by four years of supervised probation, according to the Shelby County Criminal Justice System portal.
Marshall was relieved of his duties with the Memphis Police Department following the June 2021 crash that killed Travis Parham Jr. and his cousin, 42-year-old Wallace Morris, on Walnut Grove Road near Germantown Parkway.
Marshall was accused of driving at 114 mph before the crash.
Last month, the teen's father, Travis Parham Sr., told FOX13 that he was disappointed to hear that Marshall was seeking a plea deal in the case.
“Somebody who loves their kid they would never accept that. Never accept that," the elder Parham told FOX13. "That’s a hard pill to swallow when you know that child didn’t deserve that. It was an accident. But at the end of the day, it was a reckless accident that could have been avoided if you had not been going 114 mph."
