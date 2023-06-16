MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A former Memphis Police charged with murder in Tyre Nichols' death is seeking to delay a civil rights lawsuit filed against him.
Demetrius Haley requested to push back the suit until criminal proceedings in his case are resolved, according to a motion filed Friday in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Tennessee.
In April, Nichols' family sued the City of Memphis, its police department and nearly a dozen city employees for $550 million.
Nichols was pulled over on Jan. 7, 2023, by MPD, and died three days later from injuries that an investigation determined were inflicted from five Memphis Police officers.
Haley is among five former MPD officers charged with murder. The others are Tadarrius Bean, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr. and Justin Smith.
