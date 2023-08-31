WASHINGTON - A former Memphis Police officer was sentenced on Thursday to 18 months in prison for depriving a man of his civil rights and using excessive force during an arrest more than two years ago, officials said.
Armando Bustamante will also serve one year of supervised release following the penalty, according to U.S. Department of Justice.
In February, he pleaded guilty to violating the civil rights of a man who was in his custody by hitting him in the head with his gun, federal prosecutors said at the time.
Officials said that he was facing up to 10 years in prison after admitting to one felony count of deprivation of rights under color of law.
Prosecutors said that Bustamante attempted to arrest a man in January 2021 before hitting him in the head with his service weapon and his hands, without legal justification. The attack resulted in bodily harm to the man, prosecutors said.
“This former Memphis Police officer is being held accountable for violently assaulting a man in his custody without any justification,” Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the justice department’s Civil Rights Division. “The Justice Department will aggressively prosecute those law enforcement officers who abuse their authority and violate federal civil rights laws.”
Bustamante was hired by MPD in 2015.
He resigned in 2021 “in lieu of potential termination” on internal police department charges of using excessive or unnecessary force, and violating a personal conduct policy, police said.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
