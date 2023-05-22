Former officer involved in deadly shooting in Clarksdale, police say

CLARKSDALE, Miss. - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) was on the scene of a deadly shooting in Clarksdale on Monday.
One person was shot and killed near Park Lane and West Second Street, according to the Clarksdale Police Department (CPD).
CPD said that the person was shot by a former police officer but did not say of which department.
Just before 7 p.m., the MBI said that investigators were "actively gathering information on a shooting in Clarksdale," adding that "at this time" the shooting does not involve an officer.
No other details were released.
