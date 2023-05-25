MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Marshall county man was sentenced to prison for his role in a $11 million SBA defraud scheme.
According to the Northern District Mississippi Attorney's Office, Lakeith M. Faulkner, 31, of Holly Springs, was an employee of the SBA and used his position to assist borrowers in submitting over $11 million worth of fraudulent loan applications for Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL).
The borrowers also paid him and his partner in the fraud scheme, Norman Beckwood, $2.3 million.
In December 2022, Faulkner entered a plea of guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wired fraud, the attorney's office said.
On May 24, Chief U.S. District Judge sentenced Faulkner to 62 months in prison followed by 5 years of supervised release.
He is also ordered to pay $10,620,452.26 in restitution to the SBA.
Faulkner's partner in the scheme, Beckwood, was also entered in a plea of guilty on Jan. 17 and is scheduled to be sentenced later in the year.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- First Black man to graduate from University of Memphis with doctorate in Applied Linguistics
- Tina Turner dies at 83, manager says
- Woman uses stolen identity to buy BMW, Mercedes, Audi, officials say
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives