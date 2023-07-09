NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Former Tennessee Senator, Roy Herron has died, according to several statements by Tennessee leaders.
Herron was hospitalized after a jet ski accident on July 1st on the Kentucky Lake.
Senate Democratic Leader Sen. Raumesh Akbari, D-Memphis, shared condolences for Herron's family and friends. "Our hearts go out to his wife and sons, his family and friends, and the countless number of people who were touched by his generosity and care."
Herron was 69-years-old. He is survived by his spouse, Rev. Nancy Carol Miller-Herron, his three sons, John, Rick and Benjamin, his brother Ben and many beloved cousins, nephews and nieces.
