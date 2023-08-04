MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Former Tennessee State Representative Barbara Cooper will be forever remembered in the city she served.
Cooper had a portion of North and South Second Street between Chelsea Avenue and G.E. Patterson honorarily renamed after her on Friday, August 4.
The Memphis City Council passed a resolution in June to honor Cooper with the renaming after she died at the age of 93 in October or 2022, leaving her District 86 Tennessee House of Representatives seat open.
Cooper, who was also a decorated educator and community advocate, was elected to the House in 1996 and served in her position for 26 years before her death.
Her vacant seat was taken over by Justin J. Pearson who won election and, after briefly being expelled from the House, was reelected to the seat on August 3, 2023.
