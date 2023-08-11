COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. - Former State Senator Brian Kelsey from Germantown was sentenced to 21 months in prison for violating campaign finance laws, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Tennessee.

The case was related to a failed 2016 congressional campaign. At the time of his failed bid for Congress, Kelsey represented parts of Cordova, East Memphis and Germantown in the Tennessee State Senate.

Kelsey was indicted in 2021, the court records claiming that Kelsey and a co-conspirator illegally concealed the transfer of $66,000 from Kelsey's state Senate campaign committee and $25,000 from a nonprofit that advocated about legal justice issues to a national organization to fund advertisements urging support of Kelsey's congressional campaign.

After originally pleading not guilty and describing the case against him as a "witch hunt", the former state senator then entered a guilty plea.

Facing prosecution, Kelsey, who was elected to the Tennessee General Assembly in 2004 and the Tennessee State Senate in 2009, admitted in court that he conspired to and did secretly and unlawfully funnel money from his own Tennessee State Senate campaign committee to his authorized federal campaign committee.

However, the former state senator attempted to withdraw his guilty plea by saying, in part, that his "inexperience with the criminal justice system contributed to the plea agreement." Kelsey also said that he entered the plea with an "unsure heart and confused mind" due to events in his personal life like his father's abrupt death and his two recently born twin sons.

His appeal was denied. In their argument to deny Kelsey's motion to withdraw his guilty plea, prosecutors rebutted his claim of inexperience with the criminal justice system by pointing out that the former state senator was an attorney and member of the Tennessee General Assembly for 18 years.

At his sentencing on August 11, 2023, Kelsey told the court, "I'm truly sorry for the actions that led me here today. I knew I was taking a risk and yet I did it anyway and in doing so, I broke the law."

As part of his sentencing, Kelsey will also have to serve three years of probation under supervised release and pay a $200 fee.

The former state senator reports to prison on October 1.