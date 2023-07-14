MEMPHIS, Tenn. - What would you do if you were driving and another car bumped into you?
Your first instinct may be to get out of your car and check for damage.
But after a top former Memphis educator was carjacked earlier this week, law enforcement experts warn "bump and rob" carjacking cases are on the rise.
It usually happens like this: You're driving, and someone bumps into you from behind on purpose.
When you get out to check for damage or injuries, the criminals use it as an opportunity to rob you.
But there is a new twist: instead of taking your purse or wallet, thieves have now upgraded to stealing cars.
"I think we're deeply troubled and heartbroken that these kinds of incidents are happening around Memphis," Carol Johnson-Dean said.
Johnson-Dean and her husband were getting off east Interstate 40 at Appling Road on Wednesday afternoon when another car bumped into them.
"Like most people do, we got out of the car to check, and two men with weapons drew them on us," she said. "We were carjacked."
Johnson-Dean said the men got out of a gold, four-door Infiniti and ran over to them.
One of the men pointed an assault rifle at her and threatened to kill her.
The other man held a gun at her husband's chest and demanded the keys to their car.
After he handed them over, Johnson-Dean said the suspects drove off in their 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk.
Police said that these type of "bump and rob" cases are on the rise, and criminals are intentionally causing wrecks to steal cars.
"It's just a matter of time before somebody is hurt. It's a dangerous game that they're playing, and it's serious," said Bennie Cobb, a retired detective with the Shelby County Sheriff's Office.
Cobb said if someone hits your car, take a moment to evaluate what's going on.
If something doesn't seem right, don't get out of the car.
"If you feel like something is suspicious, you have every right to continue on and contact the local law enforcement. Let them know where this happened. Drive to a well-lit area with populated area," Cobb said. "You have to take extra precautions this day and time."
If things appear to be dangerous, take a good description of the driver, their car and the direction they went.
Johnson-Dean said police found her car.
It's in the Memphis impound lot with severe damage.
Police have not released any information about the suspects or if they are in custody.
