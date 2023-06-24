Jacobi Rice

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Whitehaven High School graduate is now a Commissioned Officer for the United States Navy.

Jacobi Rice 1

According to family, Jacobi Rice graduated from the United States Naval Academy on May 26.

He also played football for Whitehaven High School, and signed with the Naval Academy football team on Feb 6 2019.

