FORREST CITY, Ark. - A Forrest City man will spend the rest of his life in prison for the death of a 21-year-old on I-40 in 2021, according to Arkansas State Police (ASP).

ASP said that 26-year-old Justin Mays was found guilty of capital murder, two counts of terroristic acts and two counts of first-degree battery for the death of 21-year-old Kindylen Roberts from Marion, Arkansas.

Double shooting on Arkansas interstate leaves Marion man dead, another injured, state police say A Marion man is dead after gunfire rang out on an Arkansas roadway early Saturday morning, according to Arkansas State Police.

Morgan died and two other people were injured after Mays fired shots on I-40 near Morgan, according to ASP.

Mays was immediately arrested, state police said.

Almost two years later, Mays was sentenced to life in prison plus 10 years.