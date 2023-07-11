Jail Generic

FORREST CITY, Ark. - A Forrest City man will spend the rest of his life in prison for the death of a 21-year-old on I-40 in 2021, according to Arkansas State Police (ASP). 

ASP said that 26-year-old Justin Mays was found guilty of capital murder, two counts of terroristic acts and two counts of first-degree battery for the death of 21-year-old Kindylen Roberts from Marion, Arkansas. 

Morgan died and two other people were injured after Mays fired shots on I-40 near Morgan, according to ASP. 

Mays was immediately arrested, state police said. 

Almost two years later, Mays was sentenced to life in prison plus 10 years. 

