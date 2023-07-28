MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Four people have been arrested for assaulting a teenage employee at a restaurant sparked by a complaint over a preferred seating arrangement.

Brittany Brantley, 31, Carol Brantley, 50, Darius Brantley, 30, and Kaitlin Brantley, 23, were arrested, Memphis Police said on June 28th.

A 17-year-old server was helping a group of customers with a table at Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen in Cordova on July 25th.

The restaurant was crowded with patrons and there was a long wait to be seated.

When the party learned that to avoid a longer wait their available tables would be split, they complained, then demanded a bigger table.

One of the men in the group punched the server in the face, police said.

Man arrested for assaulting teen at Cheddar's previously pled guilty to manslaughter FOX13 dug through criminal records and discovered that one of the people charged with beating a teen at a Memphis Cheddar's previously pled guilty to voluntary manslaughter.

The rest of the people in the group also beat the server, who said he blacked out unconscious from the assault, police said.

Someone captured the incident on a cell phone right after the fight happened.

Latisha Ford’s 17-year-old would up in the hospital with a concussion and black eye Sunday night after being attacked at his job at Cheddar’s in Cordova.

“They attacked my son over a table at a restaurant,” said Ford.

Brantley later pleaded guilty to voluntary homicide. Three other family members then jumped him as well, according to the police report. Brittany Brantley, Carol Brantley, and Kaitlin Brantley also fave charges.

“I haven’t gotten any rest. I have been up every day working towards making sure we get justice,” said Ford.

Darius Brantley isn’t the only member of the family who’s been in trouble before. Online records showed on July 4th, Kaitlin Brantley was charged with public intoxication, disorderly conduct, and assault on a first responder.

She was released on a $500 bind only to find herself behind bars again before the end of the month. “Since they caught them. I will not miss a court date. I’m going to be at every court date,” said Ford.

Records show each suspect is behind bars. Some of the first court appearances will be Monday