MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One person was detained and four people were injured after a three-vehicle crash in East Memphis on Monday night, police said.
According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), officers responded about 6:45 p.m. to the crash at Walnut Grove and Brierview Street.
Police said that one person was rushed to Regional One Health in critical injuries, while three others were taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital-Memphis in non-critical condition.
Police said they detained one person connected to the crash.
No other details were released.
Police said the crash investigation was ongoing.
