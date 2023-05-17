SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. - Four men are arrested after allegedly seeking illicit sex from minors, according to Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI).
An undercover operation by special agents with the TBI Human Trafficking Unit, Springfield Police Department, Robertson County Sheriff’s Office, 19th Judicial District Attorney General’s Office, and TBI’s Tennessee Human Trafficking Task Force was aimed at the sex trafficking operations in the Middle Tennessee area during a two day period.
Beginning May 12, officers placed several decoy advertisements on websites known to be linked to prostitutions and commercial sex to identify individuals seeking to engage in commercial sex acts with minors, TBI said.
As a result four men were arrested and booked into the Robertson County Jail, TBI said.
Arbey Neptale Bartolon-Lopez is charged with One count Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act, one count Solicitation of a Minor, and one count Patronizing Prostitution. Lopez bond is $310,000
Benjamin Wade Taylor is charged with One count Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act, one count Solicitation of a Minor, one count Patronizing Prostitution. Taylor bond is $160,000.
Cornelius S. McKnight is charged with One count Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act, one count Solicitation of a Minor, one count Patronizing Prostitution. McKnight bond is $160,000.
Angel Daniel Sanmiguel-Barron One count Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act, one count Solicitation of a Minor, one count Patronizing Prostitution. His bond is $160,000.
This is the fifth such operation conducted by TBI special agents and other law enforcement partners in 2023.
