MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Four men are wanted after breaking into a Mexican restaurant in East Memphis early Tuesday, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
Police said that just before 3:45 a.m., officers responded to a burglary at Happy Mexican on Primacy Parkway.
Officers found that the restaurant's front door glass was smashed, police said.
Surveillance video shows a small red four-door sedan backing into the rear of the restaurant before four men climbed out of the vehicle and through the restaurant's windows, MPD said.
The suspects loaded a restaurant trash can with bottles of liquor as one burglar took a cash register drawer from the front counter, police said.
Police said the burglars left through the front door.
No arrests have been made.
MPD urges anyone with information on the burglary to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Woman outraged, disgusted after finding maggots in meal at Midtown Memphis restaurant
- 10-year-old detained by police for public urination, mother says
- ‘Could’ve been a massacre’: Witness, city leaders react to weekend violence
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives