MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A car crash left four people injured Sunday evening in Northeast Memphis on 40 near Whitten Road, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) said.
MPD went to a two-car crash at 40 West and Whitten Road around 5:44 p.m. and found two men and two women injured.
One man was sent to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. Another man and two women went to the hospital in non critical condition, police said.
This is an on going investigation.
