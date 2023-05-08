ROBINSONVILLE, Miss. - Four people were shot at a Tunica County apartment complex on Saturday, May 6, the sheriff's office said.
The gunfire rang out around 7:45 p.m. at the Kirby Estates Apartments in Robinsonville, Mississippi, according to the Tunica County Sheriff's Office.
The four people shot were all from Tunica County and ranged in age from 20 to 45 years old, the sheriff's office said.
Two of the people shot were initially listed as critical but responsive and taken to Regional One Hospital in Memphis. The other two were listed as stable and taken to Baptist DeSoto Hospital, according to the sheriff's office.
Witnesses at the scene told investigators that the shooting may have stemmed from a fight between some of those people earlier in the day.
If you know anything about this shooting, the Tunica County Sheriff's Office urged you to give them a call at 662-363-1411 or to call Tunica County Crime Stoppers at 662-910-0400.
Any information leading to an arrest, in this case, may be worth up to $1,000.
