MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Fireworks ended up setting a Memphis apartment complex ablaze on the 4th of July, according to the Memphis Fire Department (MFD).

The fire broke out around 8:50 p.m. at the apartment complex on Lost Oak Drive, the fire department said.

MFD said that the fire started on the second floor balcony due to fireworks.

A firefighter was rushed to Regional One Burn with 2nd and 3rd degree burns to the right wrist and hand. That firefighter was soon released from the hospital.

No residents were injured in the blaze, thanks in part to the quick thinking of a security guard who saw the smoke and started warning the people inside the apartment, according to MFD.

The guard alerted all residents to get out of their apartments.

"That was amazing," a fire official at the scene told FOX13.

One woman told FOX13 she lives with two teenage children in top unit of the District Apartments, one unit that was destroyed in fire Tuesday night. She says her family wasn’t home at the time of the fire but that her dog was, and that it didn’t survive.

“I'm hurt. My feelings are hurt you know. You see things like this happen all the time, and you never think it's going to happen to you, but it happened.”

That woman told FOX13 that she has insurance but she was brought to tears Wednesday morning when she looked at the damage the fire caused to her home, gutting her apartment.

“It makes me sad. I lost all my stuff, but I'm ok. But the stuff I had was valuable. My kids clothes and their shoes. I know it's materialistic things, but they were my things. This was my home you know. I don't like nobody messing with my stuff, and the devil came strong and messed with all my stuff. And it hurts so bad, but I know God is in control, no matter what.”