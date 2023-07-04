Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee, including the following counties, in North Mississippi, DeSoto and Marshall. In West Tennessee, Fayette and Shelby. * WHEN...Until 845 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 539 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen in the past hour. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 1.5 inches are possible in the warned area in the next hour. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Collierville, Germantown, Olive Branch, Memphis, Piperton and Kirk. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of West Tennessee, including the following counties, Fayette and Shelby. * WHEN...Until 715 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 518 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen in the past hour. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Collierville, Germantown, Olive Branch, Memphis, Southeast Memphis, Piperton, Kirk, White Station and Parkway Village. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern DeSoto and south central Shelby Counties through 700 PM CDT... At 624 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Eudora, or near Hernando, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Southaven, Olive Branch, Horn Lake, Hernando, Memphis, Walls, Lake Cormorant, Southwest Memphis, Lynchburg, Whitehaven, Eudora, Robinson Gin, Alden, Twin Lakes, Frees Corners, Parkway Village, Nesbit, West Days, Capleville and Lake View. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN; MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH