PHOTOS: Mid-South Fourth of July celebrations

The Central Garden Association's Fourth of July parade featured a children rolling through together on their bikes and scooters. (Photo: MPD)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis neighborhood kicked off their annual Fourth of July parade with a bang.

One by one, York Avenue community members gathered at Central Gardens to celebrate America’s Independence Day.

Just after 10:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, dozens of people marched down York with their costumes, bikes, wagons, and red, white and blue flags.

From the Memphis Second Line Bass band to children enjoying popsicles, people said they have been looking forward to this annual tradition. 

“When we were walking down, we saw a ton of people getting ready for the parade and we got really excited,” said Maggie Devlin.

“We have been doing parades for seven years as a band and it’s just a great opportunity to come back to play for the community,” said Ellis Keplinger, Memphis Second Line Jazz Band leader.

“I really like when the fireworks go off, but I also love swimming in the pool,” said Elsie Stark.

The Central Gardens parade has been a tradition in the historic Midtown neighborhood for over 40 years.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

        Tags

        More News