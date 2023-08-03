Fourth person arrested in deadly shooting at Tunica restaurant, officials say

TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. - A woman was arrested in the deadly shooting of a man at a Tunica restaurant last month, officials said Thursday.
According to the Tunica County Sheriff's Office, Jameshia Brown, 25, of Tunica, was arrested in the death of Jimmy Dotson, who was killed July 3, 2023, at Mexico Grill following a fight.
Brown was taken into custody at her Tunica home following a search warrant and was found in possession of Dotson's vehicle, which, officials said, she had since the man's death.
Officials said that Brown was booked into the Tunica County Detention Center and charged with tampering with evidence, possession of a stolen firearm and three counts of hindering prosecution.
Three other people were previously arrested for the following charges, officials said:
- Quinterrance Deuntay Vardman, 25, of Tunica, Miss., charged with first-degree-murder;
- Robert Earl Fleming, 26, of Horn Lake, Miss., charged with accessory after the fact to murder;
- and Charlie Bass, Jr., 28, of Tunica, Miss., charged with possession of a stolen firearm.
Jasean French, 34, of Coldwater, Miss., is also wanted for first-degree murder in the shooting death, officials said, adding that French is considered "armed and dangerous."
Officials said the death investigation is ongoing and ask anyone with information about the shooting to call the Tunica County Sheriff's Office at 662-363-1411 or CrimeStoppers at 662-910-0400.
