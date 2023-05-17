MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Ja Morant has taken full accountability for his actions.
“I know I’ve disappointed a lot of people who have supported me," the Memphis Grizzlies star said.
That was part of Morant's statement issued Tuesday night after the Grizzlies suspended him for a second video with a gun.
But the reaction is sparking controversary across the nation.
“I get what you’re saying (that) everyone shouldn’t be doing it, but when you got guns then why legalize them,” Memphis rapper BlocBoy JB said.
The recent video of Morant waving a gun on social media for the second time in less than three months led the Grizzlies to suspend the 23-year-old from all team activities as the NBA investigates.
But many people are asking what exactly he did wrong.
“I don’t think he did anything illegal," said Rev. Earle Fisher of Abyssinian Missionary Baptist Church in Memphis. "I don’t think he did anything immoral."
In Tennessee, anyone 18 or older can carry a gun without a permit.
The NBA’s collective bargaining agreement says players can own or possess guns, but they have to report them to their team at the start of each season and can't have them at league-related facilities.
“But what I do think is that what he did was inappropriate, and I believe he would say that himself,” Rev. Fisher said.
Fisher wasn’t the only one who felt that way.
NBA commissioner Adam Silver talked to ESPN about Morant on Tuesday.
“Honestly, I was shocked when I saw the video of him,” Silver said in the ESPN interview.
According to NBA policy, any player must agree to conduct himself on and off the court according to the highest standards of honesty, citizenship and sportsmanship; and not to do anything that presents a negative image to the league.
Silver suspended Morant for eight games after the first gun video for conduct detrimental to the league.
But several public figures are supporting Morant, including BlocBoy JB.
“They are looking at it as they like, 'Oh, he's being a gangster, that he's doing this.' This is not what you're supposed to do and I get that. But then again, like it's really nothing wrong. He's not doing it anything wrong,” the Memphis rapper said.
Others have pointed to photos of White athletes posing with hunting rifles and animals they've killed as well as a Tennessee Congressman whose Christmas card a couple years ago showed him and his family, including the children, posing with guns.
Either way, the reaction, both criticizing him and supporting him, continues.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 2 students dead, another hospitalized after possible drug overdoses at Fayette-Ware High, officials say
- Proposed gun ordinances by Memphis City Council could contradict state laws
- YouTube sends gun videos to 9-year-olds: ‘It’s not the kids. It’s the algorithms,’ study finds
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives