FOX13 Family Focus Fur-ever Pet Adoption Day

FOX13 Family Focus is hosting its first pet adoptin -- the Fur-ever Home Pet Adoption Day.
We've partnered with the Humane Society of Memphis & Shelby County for the event, which will take place on Saturday, April 13 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
More than a dozen shelter and adoption agencies will be on hand, and they are listed below.
Animals of all sizes, breeds and genders will be available for adoption. Join us and give an animal a fur-ever home!
Pet-friendly vendors will also be participating in the event.
- All Heart Animal Rescue
- Bark & Soul Animal Rescue
- Blue Sky Dog Rescue
- Collierville Animal Shelter
- Friends of the Shelter Animals - Senatobia
- Good Samaritans for Animals
- Guardian Angel Pet Rescue
- HappiDog Rescue
- Hernando Animal Shelter
- Hollywood Feed
- Humane Society of the Delta
- Imminent Danger GSR
- Memphis Animal Services
- Memphis Area Golden Retreiver Rescue
- Mutt Mutt Mafia
- Wilson Animal Rescue
