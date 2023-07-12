MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Would you pay $17,000 for a utility bill? How about $24,000? $27,000?
Those are real billing errors that Memphis, Light, Gas and Water customers have presented to FOX13 in the past six weeks.
“I couldn't believe it because I’ve never gotten a bill like that,” said Kathleen Bates, whose tenant received a $24,000 bill.
After FOX13 contacted the utility company, staff members have moved quickly to rectify the billing errors. However, multiple customers say they haven’t had much luck resolving the problems on their own.
"You know, the old folks used to say, if it's not broke don't fix it,” said James Bassham, who received a $17K bill this spring.
He was frustrated the company’s decision to switch from analog meters to digital meters.
FOX13 approached the president and CEO of Memphis, Light, Gas and Water to ask why customers have such exorbitant bills.
“Those are errors in the billing system - where they're actually inaccurate readings and interpretation of the meters,” said Doug McGowen, the leader of the utility company.
He said there are two parts to the problem. First, some of the registers are failing and second, the system doesn’t always flag the errors before they reach customers.
“Those ones that you see with the outrageously high bills, they were not caught and the system calculated some exorbitant amount of money,” McGowen said. “All of those are corrected when the customer calls back and the credit is given back and their actual amount is given.”
However, many customers say they were not able to get their problems resolved on the phone; they were only able to correct their bills by contacting the local news.
“I know some have contacted you, but there are hundreds and hundreds of thousands that have not had to contact you and had this,” McGowen said.
FOX13 asked when the issues would be resolved.
“It’s about a 12-month process to get it all done,” McGowen said. “So I would suggest by about this time next year, we should have all of the billing things corrected.”
If you have an insanely high bill, email YourMoney@FOX13Memphis.com and our team will try to get it resolved.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Man charged with murder of Campbell Clinic doctor in Collierville
- Two people dead after stolen car crashes in Parkway Village, police say
- Woman steals from former police officer after he falls dead in front of her, police say
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives