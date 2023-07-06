MEMPHIS, Tenn. - We’ve shown you neighborhoods feeling the lasting health impacts of pollution – in the air, water and ground.

Thursday night, we are hearing about a possible solution for some of those contaminated sites.

That solution is funding from the EPA to EDGE to clean up Shelby County’s brownfields.

“Shelby County has the most brownfields in the state of Tennessee,” said Joann Massey, the Vice President of Operations for EDGE.

According to the EPA, brownfields could be sites with closed-down factories, dry cleaners, gas stations or anything else that may have created high pollution levels below the ground while active.

You may not see them, or even know what they are.

“A brownfield is where there is a potential presence of a hazardous substance, pollutant, or contaminant,” said Massey.

She said the EPA will soon be the one to positively identify and clean these sites.

“The chunk of money is a million dollars and it’s for a revolving loan fund grant,” said Massey. “The funds will be used to conduct environmental assessments, develop cleanup plans and actively engage in the community effort to uplift these damaged areas.”

2:29 FOX13 Investigates: State leaders oppose changes to limiting toxic chemicals in South Memphis FOX13 Investigates has been reporting for months on the dangers of EtO, a chemical emitted by the sterilization plant.

She said first, there will be an application process for the property owners as well as community meetings.

The question is what is the extent of damage that these brownfields have left before this process?

Luther Mercer, CEO of Community Lift and also a former trustee on the board of the Nature Conservancy said, “An impact you directly see is blight because over there become toxic you find carcinogens, other things in play that have a dominant effect on the residential as well as the other properties that are in place.”

He said this is not a process that can happen overnight.

“It's a lot of research, it’s a lot of testing the soil, testing the ground, specifically around things like soil and water. Then there are, of course, those reports, those budgets of what we would need to take.”

Luther said although it will take time, remediating these brownfields could be almost an instant boost to a community.

“They clearly have direct impact immediately because it may spark economic development immediately after those sites are cleaned up, which in turn newer businesses, new opportunities to have housing and other things put in those areas,” he said.

Businesses and housing are all things that Mercer says could be here to stay for our children and grandchildren.

“I hope we continue to advance and again targeting in those areas that we know are disinvested is really important within the urban area, rural areas that have been impacted by a lot of industries.”

The revolving loan program is a first for Shelby County. As applicants use the money and pay back the loan, that money will become available again for new projects.

Applications are expected to open later this year.