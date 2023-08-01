MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The man accused of firing shots outside Memphis Jewish school Monday is still in critical condition at Regional One after being shot by a Memphis Police officer, and an image of the suspect, who was a minor when police shot and killed his father 20 years ago, is emerging.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is handling the investigation.

The agency won't release the name of the suspect, but FOX13 spoke to both friends and law enforcement sources who confirm his name is Joel Bowman.

A Facebook page registered to a Joel Bowman who lives in Memphis says he attended Yeshiva of the South. According to Rep. Steve Cohen (D-9th District), the gunman who tried his force his way into the school on July 31 was a former student of the school.

"We have recently learned that the shooter at the Margolin Hebrew Academy was himself Jewish and a former student at the school. I am pleased the academy had effective security and that the police acted quickly to protect students," a statement Monday from Cohen read.

Normal activities resumed by Tuesday afternoon at the Margolin Hebrew Academy-Feinstone Yeshiva of the South one day after Memphis Police said Bowman tried to force his way inside while armed with a gun.

A motive has not been released.

The school said in an email that Bowman fired four shots outside after he couldn't get inside Monday.

FOX13 found a Facebook account for Bowman. He recently posted about “breaking down” and “the afterlife.”

Minutes before he arrived at the school, he wrote, "gots [sic] time on my hands. 'Home' court visit."

One of Bowman’s longtime friends said Tuesday that he and others had contacted Bowman about recent posts and had feared what the friend said seemed to be declining mental health.

Margolin Hebrew Academy releases statement after shots fired outside of Memphis Jewish school All Memphis Shelby County Schools (MSCS) were put on a precautionary lockdown "while law enforcement investigates a situation unfolding across Shelby County", the school district told FOX13.

The friend said as a kid, Bowman talked openly about the May 14, 2003, killing of his father, shot to death by Memphis Police.

A FOX13 news crew covered it, reporting a mentally ill man had been shot at an East Memphis apartment.

FOX13 Investigates uncovered a lawsuit, filed by that man’s wife, Joel Bowman’s mother, saying her husband, Dr. Anthony Bowman, was wrongfully killed.

According to the lawsuit, Dr. Bowman was taking medication for a mental illness, and while emotionally distressed, had put a gun to his head and threatened to kill himself.

He was shot six times with a gun meant to stun him, and three times with a police shotgun.

The family’s former Germantown-based attorney spoke with FOX13 by phone. The lawsuit was taken to Tennessee’s supreme court, records show.

In 2010, the court rejected to take up a claim that the lawsuit had been wrongfully dismissed by a lower court.

A settlement with the City of Memphis was eventually reached, according to Ronald Krelstein, the attorney.

“Joel seemed to be a pretty well-settled young man,” Krelstein said in a phone interview Tuesday.

“Joel got all of the funds. … [H]e was going to use that to go to college."