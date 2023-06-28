MEMPHIS, Tenn. - FOX13 is continuing to investigate the powerful drug that investigators said killed two teenaged girls at a Fayette County school.

Fentanyl is a drug becoming all too common on the streets of Memphis, in the Mid-South and across the country.

In fact, Arkansas State Police said that 11 pounds of the deadly opioid were found during a traffic stop in Little Rock in early June.

In just three years, between 2019 and 2022, drug overdose deaths in Arkansas jumped up 71 percent. Stopping the flow of fentanyl in particular has become a top priority for federal prosecutors in Arkansas as authorities try to stop the deaths of people like Kayleigh Walser.

"My mom was the biggest part of my life," Kayleigh Walser's daughter Victoria said. "I wanted to help her any way I could. I wanted us to have a life with her. I wanted her to be with her other kids, my brothers and sisters."

Kayleigh Walser had a beautiful life, two girls and a boy, friends and a family who loved her, but also an addiction that crept in after a car crash led her to opioids.

"Kayleigh wanted to stop," her sister Nicole said. "She wanted to be clean, but the disorder wouldn't allow that for her."

In January of 2021, Kayleigh's oldest daughter Victoria found her mother lifeless on the bathroom floor, dead of a fentanyl overdose.

Using her case as a jumping off point, prosecutors posed as Kayleigh to set up a meet with her dealer known as "J".

The day after Kayleigh's death, the DEA arrested Jemel Foster who was eventually convicted of drug trafficking and distributing fentanyl resulting in Kayleigh's death. He was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison where there is no parole system.

"I mean, it was hard to, you know, sit there and look at him. I'm going to hate him forever. I mean, he took my mom," Victoria said.

Chris Givens led the team of federal prosecutors who convicted Foster and said that fentanyl prosecutions have become a top priority for the U.S. Attorney's Office.

"The spike from 380 to 650, in just a 2.5 to three-year period, is driven largely by fentanyl," Given said of Arkansas dramatic increase in drug overdose deaths.

The drug, sometimes a white and powdery substance, can be up to 100 times more powerful than morphine and it isn't just being mixed with other opioids.

Fentanyl can be found in just about any street drug including cocaine, MDMA and even marijuana.

Synthetic opioids like fentanyl killed more than 75,000 people in the United States in 2022, accounting for more than two-thirds of the country's drug deaths.

"One of the biggest tools in our toolbox we have is a charge that results in a mandatory 20 year sentence for anybody that gets fentanyl to somebody who later dies," Givens said.

Still, no justice can replace what a dealer and a drug took from Victoria. While Foster spends decades behind bars, Victoria is faced with spending many more years without her mother.

"I'm growing up," Victoria said. "I'm getting a car, going to prom, having a boyfriend and she's not there for any of that. I really wish I could tell her about my life. That's all I want to do. My mom, she was definitely like my best friend."