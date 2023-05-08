MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Roads, bridges and schools are things that everybody uses, no matter where in the country you live.
But, research shows that cities with more Black residents are often forced to pay more when they finance maintenance dollars to keep those things running.
It's called "The Black Tax" and Shelby County taxpayers are likely paying it.
About 40% of Memphis Shelby County Schools are at least 60 years old, like Cummings School which will need major renovations after a 2022 ceiling collapse. Repairs are needed at schools across the county with nearly $500,000,000 in deferred maintenance piled up.
When governments need to fix water or road issues or even build new schools, they frequently finance them using loans called municipal bonds.
"The Black Tax" kicks in when those banks charge with more Black residents higher rates to borrow money than they charge areas with mostly white residents.
For instance, Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris recently proposed building a new $80-million school in Frayser. But, because of its bond rating, Shelby County will pay more to borrow that money than Collierville, a majority white town that opened up a new $100-million just a few years ago, would.
FOX13 reached out to Mayor Harris, Congressman Steve Cohen, five of the largest banks underwriting bonds and the agency that regulates those bonds, the SEC, to get to the bottom of "The Black Tax".
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Police looking for two men who robbed local business, MPD says
- FedEx to hold street naming event to honor former employee's extensive career
- Man dead after being shot near Hickory Hill gas station, police say
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives