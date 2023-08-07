MEMPHIS, Tenn. - There are new details in the death of a man shot dead by a Memphis Police officer last winter. Jaylin McKenzie, 21-year-old, was in town from Atlanta, visiting family in Memphis.
McKenzie's mother and her attorney said they know who pulled the trigger.
Ashely McKenzie-Smith and her attorney said the officer who shot and killed Jaylin is Nahum Dorme.
Over the weekend, the news website Huffington Post published a story about an internal report reprimanding Dorme for turning off his body camera before the shooting.
MPD claimed McKenzie fired first as he ran away from a white Infiniti that had crashed on Cochese Ave., Dec. 16, after driving away from a traffic stop.
An internal MPD report obtained by Decarcerate Memphis and shared with FOX13 investigates shows officer Nahum Dorme was charged with violating department policy for turning off his body camera and not informing dispatch or a supervisor he was involved in a car chase.
FOX13 Investigates has filed a public records request to get that document but MPD had not responded to it as of news time Monday.
The report does not mention McKenzie by name but does reference the officer chasing and shooting someone on Dec. 16, the same date McKenzie was shot.
According to the report, Dorme told investigators his camera was working, but he turned it off while loading up his patrol car and forgot to turn it back on.
According to the files, Dorme had been on the job less than a year at the time. In April, he got a written reprimand for the policy violations.
“We want him charged and fired,” said McKenzie-Smith.
McKenzie-Smith contends an autopsy showed no gunshot residue on his hand. She said that's one of several details that don't match the police story, leading her to believe there's been a cover up.
“You take someone’s life to just get two write-ups and go back to work like nothing happened,” she said. She characterized the facts as “horrible for Memphis.”
Memphis Police did not respond to a request for comment.
A spokesperson for Shelby County District Attorney, Steve Mulroy, said the office has not yet received the findings of the investigation.
A spokesperson for the Tennessee Bureau of investigation said the agency is still investigating.
McKenzie-Smith said a rally is planned for 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Mt. Moriah police station.
