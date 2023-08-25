MEMPHIS, Tenn. - FOX13 is continuing to follow a major setback in the fight for cleaner air in South Memphis.
The Memphis and Shelby County Air Pollution Control Board was supposed to hold a hearing on Thursday about toxic ethylene oxide pollution.
They were not able to listen to the appeal because not enough members were present to create a quorum.
"We could not get our appeal heard. So that means that the residents of South Memphis are continuing to suffer by having to breathe in ethylene oxide emissions, posing danger to their health," said Yolonda Spinks, the director of communications for Memphis Community Against Pollution.
In February, Memphis Community Against Pollution (MCAP) asked the Shelby County Health Department to force Sterilization Services of Tennessee on Florida Street to lower ethylene oxide emissions.
The health department said it couldn't legally do that, so MCAP appealed the decision.
"As the board, we are frustrated to a certain degree just like the parties are with the situation we find ourselves in," Randy Womack, the head of the Air Pollution Control Board said.
FOX13 looked into who is on the board and how members are appointed.
By ordinance, the board is made up of nine members.
Eight are appointed by the mayors of Memphis and Shelby County.
The ninth is appointed by Memphis Area Association of Governments.
Members must include an academic, a professional engineer, an environmental lawyer, a physician and two representatives of industry.
There are two vacancies on the board. A recent resignation dropped the number of active members to six.
FOX13's investigation found one member serves as the environmental director for the Valero Memphis Refinery, which the EPA fined in 2007 for pollution.
Before Thursday's meeting, one member had a medical emergency. Another recused himself because he works for a customer of Sterilization Services of Tennessee.
No new date has been set for MCAP's appeal hearing.
