MEMPHIS, Tenn. - After sending several texts since Saturday and not hearing back, Charlotte Haggett pulled out her phone and texted her son Sunday morning, concerned about his wellbeing.
Her relationship with her son was one of mutual respect.
She was firm, yet playful with her son. The message she sent: ‘Lil boy are u ok?!’
On Saturday, Haggett said her son left their home at about 8:30 a.m. He had a day off from his job at Whole Foods and usually hung out with friends on his day off, his mother said.
She saw him leave on the Ring doorbell camera.
A half hour later, 21-year-old Jarveon Hudspeth was shot to death by a Shelby County sheriff’s office deputy in a fatal encounter, officials said.
Haggett recalled fond memories of her son’s life. She said he graduated with honors from Collegiate School before going to Grizzlies Prep. After high school, he attended to Libscomb University where he’d been studying engineering.
A picture showed Hudspeth proudly donning a cap and gown. A video Haggett provided showed a smiling Hudspeth celebrating his 20th birthday with friends and family.
His 21st birthday was in April.
Haggett is still unclear on the details. The only way she eventually found out what happened, she said, was by viewing a story on the FOX13 Facebook page.
She broke down in tears while talking.
According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy, as part of an “enforcement action,” “approached” Hudspeth’s Ford Mustang as it sat parked. At some point, deputies claim Hudspeth attempted to drive away and dragged the deputy, eventually shooting Hudspeth.
He drove a half-mile down Allendale Drive before crashing into a parked car.
“He was scared; he wanted to get home. He was so close to home,” said Haggett, talking with FOX13 Investigates from her home, located not far from where deputies said the incident happened.
“I just hope it was quick. I hope he didn’t suffer because I know he was there by himself,” she said as tears streamed down her cheeks.
On Saturday night, Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner stood before a bank of television news cameras to share what he said were details of the incident.
Haggett noted he spoke no words about her son and didn’t offer any condolences to his family.
“No one said anything about remorse for my son,” she said. “Never, ever, ever will I forgive them for killing my son.”
Haggett said she still has not processed the loss. As of Tuesday afternoon, she said no one from the sheriff’s office or the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the agency charged with investigating the incident, had contacted her to seek information as part of the investigation.
The TBI did not respond to an email asking for comment about the investigation.
