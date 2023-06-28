MEMPHIS, Tenn. - FOX13 Investigates continues to dig into toxic chemicals contaminating South Memphis and coming from Sterilization Services of Tennessee, a plant sterilizing medical equipment.
The plant follows all necessary rules and regulations.
However, the Environmental Protection Agency, part of the federal government, wants to restrict those potentially cancer-causing chemicals, but the State of Tennessee is fighting the EPA.
The EPA said cutting emissions from the sterilization plant could lower what it said is a cancer risk by 80 percent.
FOX13 Investigates has been reporting for months on the dangers of EtO, a chemical emitted by the sterilization plant.
The EPA is linking EtO to an elevated risk for cancer for those living nearby. The agency wants to lower the limits of EtO emissions.
For JoAnn Jeter, waking up in her South Memphis home each day is a struggle. She and her husband have called South Memphis neighborhood home for years but once moved away.
Jeter said she had gotten sick, so she moved away; she wasn’t sick during that period. Once she moved back, she said, “I’m sick again. All my hair came out.”
Jonathan Skrmetti, Tennessee Attorney General, signed a letter with AGs from 19 other Republican-led, states to keep the chemicals flowing.
In a statement, Skrmetti, said in part “These proposed regulations will significantly reduce the nation’s capacity to sterilize medical devices…”
The EPA has met with people in the neighborhood about the issue, but any rule changes are still months if not years away.
The Shelby County Health Department is working with the state to study the issue.
Asked why she thought the state would make the move, Dolly M. Cross said, “We’re Black; this is a whole Black neighborhood.”
Cross said she had lived near the plant for 50 years and once lived blocks away. She said after she had lived there for five or six years, she got breast cancer.
“They don’t care,” she said.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Replacement SNAP benefits offered for those who lost power, food following severe storms
- FOX13 Investigates: Mother speaks after officials say her son shot to death by Shelby County deputy
- 'That is completely dangerous': Driver caught on video doing donuts in front of police
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives