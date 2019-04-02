0 FOX13 Investigates: Troubled past of accused killer, Kwasi Corbin

Kwasi Corbin is charged in the murder of 18-year-old Myneisha Johnson.

Up until last year, he lived on Capri Street. Neighbors who spoke with FOX13 still remembered him.

“If a kid walked up to him and said something he didn’t like, he’d be ready to fight him,” Shirly Mull said.

Another neighbor told FOX13 Corbin openly walked around with a gun at times.

“I heard he was kind of wild,” an unidentified neighbor added.

The 19-year-old is accused of shooting into a crowd of people. The gunfire killed 18-year-old Booker T. Washington senior Myneisha Johnson just days before her graduation.

Sources told FOX13 Johnson was not the intended target.

“It was retaliation to a shooting when he got shot in the eye,” Mull said of the weekend shooting.

On Facebook, FOX13 found a post where Corbin bragged about taking a bullet to the eye last year.

“He got shot over there, and that should have given him a life lesson,” a neighbor said.

FOX13 learned sheriff’s deputies recently went to Corbin’s old address to arrest him. At the time of Sunday’s deadly shooting, he had three outstanding warrants. He was wanted for aggravated assault, domestic assault and assault with bodily harm.

In Southaven, police charged Corbin with domestic assault and resisting arrest.

“(He was) a kid that didn’t have any support in the house to discipline and tell him right from wrong,” a neighbor said.

Now, the 19-year-old is charged with murder.

“He is going to have to pay for what he has done,” Null told FOX13.

