FOX13 Investigates: What happened to Calvin Holloway?

Memphis police are continuing to investigate the murder of Southaven man Calvin Holloway. The 25-year-old was found dead in a tall grassy area off Holmes Road in Whitehaven.
Now, we have further details into what may have been Holloway’s final hours.
On the morning of Saturday, April 23, Holloway left his Southaven around 3:45 a.m. after a friend asked to help him out with a ride.
According to family, he left without saying anything. However, before he left the driveway, he texted another friend and said where he was going and who he was picking up.
He then allegedly traveled west on Stateline, turning on Weaver and turning again on Holmes.
From Holloway’s home to the pickup location near S. Third and Holmes in Memphis, it is 5.5 miles.
At this point, we don’t know what happened to Calvin once he arrived, or if he arrived at the location.
What we do know is his body was discovered just one mile east of the pickup location, and his truck was found abandoned at the Oakshire Apartment Complex in Whitehaven.
