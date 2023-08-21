MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The investigation continues into the death of man after a standoff with Memphis Police. It started with a domestic violence call at the Avery Park Apartments on Holly Hedge just after 7:30 a.m.
Investigators said 35-year-old Eugene McNeal pointed a gun at officers. They said an officer fired his gun at McNeal, who ran back inside.
A couple hours later, police said they found McNeal with a gunshot wound.
FOX13 Investigates found it's one of 16 TBI investigations into law enforcement agencies in Shelby County in the past year and there could soon be more evidence in one of those cases.
Video from the June death of Jarveon Hudspeth will be released in the coming days. Exactly when is still unclear.
However, it does have us asking tonight when can law enforcement release the video?
A FOX13 examination of open TBI investigations, opened when law enforcement kills or injures someone, shows dozens of families in Shelby County are waiting even longer for answers or images of their loved ones’ final moments.
Of those 16 investigations by the TBI still open in Memphis and Shelby County, few have seen the release of video related to the altercations.
“Law enforcement officers have discretion in the sense that they hold the video (and) they control whether or not there is an ongoing investigation,” said Mary Fan, a law professor at the University of Washington School of Law and an expert on police body camera policies across the country.
“In the south we have seen one of the more restrictive policies that give law enforcement a lot of control. “Tennessee is actually less extreme than […] South Carolina or North Carolina in terms of its policies.”
In Tennessee, law enforcement can choose not to release body-cam video if the city has an exemption--like an ongoing investigation.
Nashville Police released video from the Covenant School shooting the next day. Memphis Police released video of the beating death of Tyre Nichols three weeks later.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Memphis police begin towing vehicles to private lots
- Walgreens in Memphis use classical music for crowd control
- Video shows moments gunshots rang out in Kroger parking lot FOX13 Memphis News Staff 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives