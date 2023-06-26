MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One day after a powerful storm swept through much of the Mid-South region, tens of thousands had no power, and the president of Memphis Light Gas and Water (MLGW), Memphis’ quasi-public utility again found himself answering questions about the cities aging infrastructure and where plans to upgrade it stood.
MLGW president Doug McGowen called the storm the “sixth worst” in the utility’s history.
McGowen said most of the outages could be attributed to vegetation around power lines and damaging wind.
McGowen said there was no timeline for when power would be fully restored. Temperatures were expected to reach triple digits, according to FOX13’s Severe Weather Team
McGowen was questioned about the outages at a planned press conference at the utility’s headquarters.
“Why are we still here talking about widespread outages?” questioned a FOX13 reporter.
McGowen cited the “modernization of circuit breakers.”
“We have been making improvements to our substations,” McGowen said.
McGowen said 40 percent of all power infrastructure is underground and protected from weather but moving the rest underground would cause the average bill to “double.”
In Frayser, there were roads littered with remnants of storm damage. At some intersections, traffic lights were out.
In the Heard household, even one day without power comes with near dire repercussions. Jearlean Heard, an elderly woman, was at a Frayser grocery store buying ice and canned goods.
Heard said she had painfully watched her husband get loaded into an ambulance, in route to the hospital, where his specialized bed, used for comfort, could be powered.
“He’s paralyzed,” she said.
Heard said she was ready for the outages to last late in the week. If the power was not restored by the end of week, she was going to stay with a son in Oakland, Tenn.
McGowen touted cuts to vegetation and replacements of power poles as improvement, though, he admits, setbacks have stalled progress.
The utility, in 2020, was greenlit by Memphis city council for a billion-dollar improvement plan to fix old infrastructure.
“Our reliability will be at least 50 percent better” at the end of the process, McGowen said.
“We are moving to a smart grid in Memphis. Our grid will be as resilient and reliable as the top cities in America,” he said.
