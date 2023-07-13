MEMPHIS, Tenn. - During the Fourth of July week, rain fell in the Mid-South at 2.5 inches per hour. It wasn't even an unusually intense storm - just another summer rainmaker blowing over the Mid-South.

7:06 Severe Weather Center 13 Investigates: The cost of extreme weather In a Severe Weather Center investigation, FOX13 took a deeper dive into the ups and downs of the Mississippi River.

But, storms like that have been plaguing the Mid-South, and the world, more and more often.

"We have PTSD from floods," said one FOX13 viewer. "Every time we see the weather forecast from FOX13 and they say rain or heavy rain and thunderstorms, we just start sweating bullets."

Research obtained by Severe Weather Center 13 shows that those types of storms, the ones most likely to leave our communities flooded, are happening more often than they used to.

What used to be a once-in-100-years storms has now become a once-in-73-years-storm, according to Jeremy Porter, head of climate implications for the leading research agency studying the climate, the First Street Foundation.

"We're seeing these severe events," Porter told FOX13. "They're more likely and, when they do come, they're more severe."

But it's not just the clouds causing the frequent downpours. It's the heat as well.